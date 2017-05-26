Veterans being honored by volunteers for Memorial Day

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The meaning behind Memorial Day is on display in Franklin. Hundreds of veterans have been honored all week long by dozens of volunteers eager to serve.

The group gathered inside the Williamson Memorial Garden on Friday, courtesy the Nashville Franklin Lodge Elks, and the VFW.

“It’s pretty amazing,” explained Ed Furbee, Lodge President. “Each year, this event has grown for us in terms of participation. I think (it’s) the first year we had maybe 15 people out here.”

They had close to 50 people on Friday – with 500 flags stacked and packed in boxes.

Many of the volunteers were veterans themselves.

“Yes, I was in the Air Force,” explained Leo Baghdoian. “Just honoring a buddy, because being a veteran – and they’re being veterans – we’re buddies.”

Some groups moved quickly across the lot.

Betty Snell paused while passing by her late husband.

“It’s so much of an honor to be able to honor him this way.” said Snell. “It’s just a special, special time of year.”

That sentiment was echoed by every passing volunteer.

“We do this every year,” noted Robert Young, a Navy veteran.

“We love to do this,” added Pam Riddle, whose father was in the service. “My daddy’s one of them, that’s a big ol’ reason.”

In less than an hour, 500 flags were laid across the cemetery.

The lot was transformed into a tribute ready for Memorial Day for all who stop by to pay their respects.