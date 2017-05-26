Vanderbilt LifeFlight creates app to request helicopters quicker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a situation you never want to find yourself in–being in need of a LifeFlight to a hospital, but thanks to a new tech innovation, your chances of survival are much better.

In the race against any accident or injury, time may be the most critical component.

That’s why Vanderbilt’s LifeFlight created an app that can possibly save lives.

“We’ve developed this app in conjunction with Flight Vector, who’s our dispatching software,” said Kevin Nooner.

Nooner told News 2 the app is now up and running. It allows emergency responders to request a helicopter instantaneously on a smartphone.

The app sends out the location to dispatchers and bypasses the time it would’ve taken before to radio in coordinates or cross streets.

It also means a faster route, and raises the hope for a rescue.

“We have been in contact with our EMS directors in our service areas, and they’re aware of the app, and they’re very excited about the app,” Nooner told News 2.

Right now, the Nashville area is the only place in Middle Tennessee using the app, but Nooner thinks others will be jumping on board.