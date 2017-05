LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working a deadly crash in Lewis County.

Sgt. Chris Dye told News 2 the crash involves a car and motorcycle colliding head-on on State Highway 48 South.

At least one person died, but details on the victims are not known at this time.

The roadway was completely blocked while investigators remained on the scene.

Further details were not immediately released.