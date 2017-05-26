Students rewarded for hard work with limo ride, trip to Chick-fil-A

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – School teachers find different ways to motivate and help their students grow.

For one Sumner County teacher, it’s all about rewarding and encouraging.

Nine Guild Elementary School students earned themselves an end of the school year lunch at Chick-fil-A in Gallatin.

First grade teacher Ashley Goodwin has been teaching for 12 years and enjoys rewarding her top students with a free lunch.

“They work so hard and each month our teachers choose a student of the month. There’s a character word, honesty and responsibility. For our school year, these are our nine students of the month. We’re here to celebrate their accomplishment,” she said.

Goodwin said she has always felt that recognizing her student’s hard work makes them want to accomplish even more.

“I’m so proud of these girls and boys. They come to school every day, they work so hard and I’m so proud of them. Honestly, we’ve become a family, and I think the kids need to be rewarded and recognized for their hard work. I say I’m their school mama, so it makes my school mama heart happy.”

The reward this year wasn’t just lunch. It also included a sheriff’s department escort in a limousine.

Goodwin said that was the favorite part of the day for her students.

“The limo ride was brand new this year. It never worked out before, but it did this year. That was probably the highlight for sure. All of the cars pulling over, they thought we were superstars,” Goodwin said. “I’m super proud of them and I love them.”

Goodwin said it’s a very competitive competition each year because she has so many great students.