Sisters recall moment police opened fire on Antioch home during domestic incident

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a story that shocked the Antioch community – a father allegedly held his wife and two daughters hostage during a domestic dispute before police opened fire on the home.

All of them were struck, and police told News 2 it’s likely police shot them all.

On Friday, the two daughters, ages 10 and 15, spoke to News 2 about the terrifying experience.

“They could have killed any of my family members or even me,” said Mariam Kalds, who was grazed on the left arm by a bullet.

The 15-year-old said bullets were flying everywhere and she didn’t think they would ever stop.

“I was like, ‘What in the world is happening down there?’ like, ‘What’s going on?’” Mariam said. “I was at the point like, ‘Oh my God. Okay the bullets have to run out now.’”

Mariam was inside the home with her younger sister and mother when her father, Michel Guriguis, kicked in the door last Tuesday.

The three hid in an upstairs bathroom before Guriguis kicked in that door, too.

Mariam told News 2 she called 911.

“I called the police to protect my family, but what they did they destroyed,” she said. “They shot my dad, and my sister and my mom and they knew kids [were] inside the house. I talked to them on the phone and [my sister] Martena on the phone.”

The family’s townhouse is riddled with bullets.

“Me and my mom got shot like when the shooting was happening in the front door, and my dad got shot when police were at the back door,” explained victim Martena Guirguis.

Martena is recovering.

“In the hospital they told me like a bullet went in and came out,” the 10-year old explained.

Their mother had taken out an order of protection after a previous domestic incident a few days before.

Mariam said this didn’t have to end the way it did.

“My dad is not a criminal, but he’s a sick man and he needs medical attention,” she said.

Mariam said her dad is bipolar and didn’t take his medicine because he was in jail from the previous incident where he showed up at the wife friend’s home, and was later arrested.

An assistant DA resigned after agreeing to drop charges against Guirguis.

“The guy working at the DA’s office let him out without consulting us which is a mistake a big mistake and that’s why he resigned,” Mariam said. “That’s not beneficial to us, like that; him leaving his work didn’t do anything for us.”

The wife was shot in the hip, like her youngest daughter, but her injuries are much worse, and she needs help walking.

The girls are trying to stay strong for their mother, who is still having a difficult time with what happened.

The mom is still scared and jumps whenever she hears loud noises.

Doctors told the family it’s a miracle the mother survived since she lost a lot of blood and her blood pressure dropped.

Guirguis faces multiple counts of aggravated assault and attempted criminal homicide, as well as aggravated burglary and domestic assault.

