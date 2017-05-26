Predators ready to start Stanley Cup Final on the road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It has happened at the start of every series during their Stanley Cup playoff run. The Nashville Predators have been undefeated in road openers during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Preds look to keep that record intact Monday night – Game 1 in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

The team is 3-0 in Game 1’s throughout the playoffs. The Predators won each game by a single goal; 1-0 against Chicago, 4-3 against St. Louis, and 3-2 in overtime against Anaheim.

Those games weren’t blowouts. However, the team has built the confidence to win close games on the road.

“I mean I’ve said it before and it might sound strange, but I really like starting on the road,” said defenseman Mattias Ekholm. “That’s all our focus is right now – to get one of the two. Our Game 1’s have been really good so far in the playoffs. So hopefully we can keep that.”

Goalie Pekka Rinne added, “I like having a chance to start on the road. I mean – just get away with the team, stay with the guys in the hotel and get your focus in the right place. I think it’s a good thing for us. It’s been working and uh, but obviously – new series, new game. We don’t want to think about anything else but the Game 1 and we have got to treat it as that. It’s the most important game in our career.”

The puck drops in Game 1 Monday night in Pittsburgh at 7:00 p.m. as the Preds look to win their fourth consecutive series opener during this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.