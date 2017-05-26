Police search for man who wandered off from group in downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a 30-year-old man with a diminished metal capacity who wandered off from a group in downtown Nashville Friday.

Demarcus Brown was part of a tour at the Country Music Hall of Fame when he walked off at 12:25 p.m.

Police said Brown was last seen walking north on Fifth Avenue at Broadway. He was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt over a white long sleeve turtleneck and a black headband.

Brown is around 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 615-862-8600.