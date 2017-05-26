Police: SUV with bullet holes vandalizes field at Hermitage school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a field at a Hermitage middle school was vandalized early Friday morning.

Police were called to the DuPont Tyler Middle School on Tyler Driver around 5 a.m. after neighbors called to report the sounds of engines revving.

Responding officers found the SUV abandoned in the field with multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side door.

Metro police is trying to locate the owner of the SUV as it has not been reported stolen.

