Memorial Day travelers take to the skies, roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road or take to the skies for the Memorial Day weekend.

The holiday weekend that means highways will soon fill up with people coming to Nashville and leaving for a weekend get-a-way.

Christmas and Thanksgiving are traditionally the biggest travel times, but Memorial Day weekend is popular as well.

According to Trip Advisor, more than one third of travelers will be heading to their destination on Friday.

This year, Memorial Day travel is expected to be up 6 percent for people who will be driving and air travel is expected to go up 5 percent.

As for where most people will be heading, if you are heading to the beaches they could be packed as this is the number one destination trip while big cities are number two.

Gas prices here in the south are below the national average of 2.36 a gallon.

Here in Tennessee the average is about 2.10 per gallon but gas prices nationwide are starting to go up for the first time in four weeks.

The good news is according to Trip Advisor, Memorial Day weekend is one of the cheaper big holidays to travel somewhere.