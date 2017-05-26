Gunman wanted after opening fire at Murfreesboro park

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are on the hunt tonight for the person who opened fire into a crowd of young people on a neighborhood playground.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Gladys Blanton Park on February Street in Murfreesboro.

Witnesses told police someone in a dark-charcoal two-door car pulled up and a man got out and fired four to five shots into the crowd of young teenagers on the playground.

The teens took off running toward an apartment complex on West Main Street. No one was hurt.

Many young children play in yards near the park, and parents told News 2 they don’t allow young kids to use the park after dark.

“I just think its crazy because the neighborhood is filled with kids. Kids are always on the streets playing basketball, throwing football,” said Dezmond Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood. “I grew up here. I use to throw football, play basketball; I use to be at that park all the time. I think it’s just crazy that people would come and do that.”

Police were able to find several shell casings in the middle of the street.

The casings will be sent to the crime lab to be analyzed.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.