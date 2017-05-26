3 wanted for attempting to rob woman at gunpoint in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for three young men who attempted to rob a 66-year-old woman at gunpoint Saturday in the Edgehill community.

Metro police said it happened in the 1000 block of Villa Place around 6:20 p.m.

The victim was unloading groceries from her car when she was approached by one of the suspects, who demanded she give him the keys at gunpoint, according to police.

She reportedly told him she did not have the keys and screamed for help as the gunman and his two accomplices ran away empty handed.

Metro police said officers in the area saw a possible suspect run away and jump over a fence. A handgun was recovered by officers near the fence.

The gunman was described as a thin, black man who is 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.