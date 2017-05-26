1 killed, child injured in crash on I-40 East in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed and a child injured in a crash on Interstate 40 in Hickman County early Friday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 161 around 6 a.m .

One person was killed in the crash while a child was injured, according to the THP.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

The right lane is closed with crash investigators process the scene.

