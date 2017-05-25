Woman killed, driver injured in single-car crash in Coopertown

COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WRKN) – A woman was killed and the driver of a truck injured in a crash in a late morning crash on Thursday.

According to a traffic report, it happened just before 11 a.m. on Old Coopertown Road near Martin Chapel Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Titus Beachy, 54, was driving a GMC pickup truck when he came around a curve and went off the right side of the road.

The truck then hit a tree and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof. The passenger, identified as 55-year-old Renai Beachy, was killed.

The driver was injured but it’s unclear how serious those injuries are.

According to THP’s report, charges are not expected.