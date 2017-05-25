With IKEA building in Antioch, area business owner confident in retail growth

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the announcement of the contemporary Swedish furniture company, IKEA, building a new store in Middle Tennessee, Antioch is receiving a huge shot in the arm.

The owner of Freeland Chevrolet, Ben Freeland, along with several other businesses in Antioch, are optimistic about the growing business opportunities in the area.

“This is fantastic with I-24,” said Freeland. “150,000-plus cars a day, Murfreesboro on one end, downtown just seven miles away, the airport (not too far away, I think it’s a great area for Middle Tennessee to come shop and experience the community.”

Freeland has owned property in the Antioch area since 2008, which has now expanded to around 100 acres in the neighborhood.

“When I told people I was going to buy the dealership out here,” Freeland continued, “They were like, ‘Oh no. Don’t go out there.’ In fact, someone said that was scorched earth. But I really looked beyond that. Looked at the numbers and the growth out here, and I saw so much potential. The more I met people, I was sold on the area, and it’s proven true many times over. Our dealership here will benefit and all the property owners in the area, obviously the property value just increased with the draw.”

Freeland is also the founder of Crossings Nashville Action Partnership, an association working to enhance the quality of life for businesses and residents in southeast Nashville.

“We expanded in some real estate holdings and some other businesses in the area. We really believe in southeast Nashville, so we invested heavily here,” Freeland explained.

Among his investments are the Crossings Plaza, the TriStar medical building, and several pieces of vacant land all expected to benefit from the new IKEA.

Freeland concluded, “The IKEA location here is just the icing on the cake. I think now you will see the retail birth in the area that we were confident would come.”