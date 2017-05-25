Titans offense says ‘sky’s the limit’ after OTAs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a slow start to 2016 where the Titans averaged under 16 points per game through the first four weeks of the season, they ended the final 12 weeks of the year scoring 26.5 points per game and are hoping to carry that success over to 2017.

With the first session of OTAs over the past three days, the team has added some play-making rookies.

At wide receiver is top pick Corey Davis and third-round selection Taywan Taylor. Couple that with Rishard Matthews. who led the Titans with over 945 receiving yards a year ago. and the Titans have an instant upgrade in the passing game.

Toss in the fact that quarterback Marcus Mariota is no longer an inexperienced player. entering his third year as an NFL starter, and Pro Bowl Tight End Delanie walker coming off a 65 catch, 800 yard season–and the Titans offense is primed for success.

“I think it could be the sky’s the limit, you know. If we do the right job at putting people in the right position to make plays, I think that the guys in this room will make those plays,” Matthews said.

The Titans begin their second session of OTAs next week that run May 30 to June 1.