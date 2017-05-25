Surveillance photos released of getaway car in double murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police released surveillance photos Thursday in the double murder that happened earlier this week in East Nashville.

Early Tuesday morning, Brandon Jordan, 22, and Eric Allen, 38, were found shot on the porch and in the doorway of an apartment at the Cayce Homes.

The gunman is described as a black man with shoulder length dreadlocks and a ball cap.

Police say he got into a light-colored, four-door Cadillac driven by a woman, which left the area after the shooting took place.

Anyone who recognizes the car should contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)