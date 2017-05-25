Public invited to welcome Capt. Jeff Kuss memorial jet to Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A jet that will go on display in Smyrna to honor the life of Marine Captain Jeff Kuss is expected to arrive in Smyrna Thursday.

Kuss was flying a F/A-18C on June 2, 2016 ahead of the Great Tennessee Airshow when he crashed that afternoon. He died at the scene and the plane was destroyed.

The jet is expected to make its way down Lowry Street sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

City officials have invited the public to line the streets along Lowry Street as the jet heads north on Lowry from I-840 toward the Smyrna Airport.

The National Naval Aviation Museum is providing a recently retired Blue Angel F/A-18C-25-MC Hornet aircraft, which depicts Captain Kuss’ plane number, on permanent loan to Smyrna.

The jet will be the centerpiece for the illuminated Captain Jeff Kuss Memorial in his honor at Lee Victory Recreation Park.

The city is hoping to raise $1,000,000 for the cause. Below are all the ways to donate:

Text “Jeff” to 71777

Click here to donate online

In person cash/checks at Town Hall, 315 S. Lowry Street in Smyrna

Franklin Synergy Bank, 724 President Place in Smyrna

Three levels of personalized pavers are available for purchase with your donation. All or part of your gift may be tax deductible as a charitable contribution.

A website was also established to share more about the planned memorial and Capt. Kuss’ life, as well as photos of him and his family. Click here to check it out.

