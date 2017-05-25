Preds fans line up to get free ‘Stand With Us’ yard signs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – People lined up around the block Thursday to get their hands on free Predators yard signs.

The limited-edition “Stand With Us” signs were handed out on Deadrick Street in downtown Nashville.

“I’m a half-season ticket holder. I haven’t made it to any of the playoff games, but will be supporting them anyway we possibly can,” said Stephanie Bateman, a fan.

As you can imagine, the signs went fast. About 500 of them were given away by the Preds’ Energy Team in less than an hour.

“It’s all about getting out into the community and getting signs and posters and flags, and just anything we can, to the community to get Preds Fever out there more,” said Linde LaChance with the Energy Team.

The Predators will face either Pittsburgh or Ottawa in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 takes place this Monday.