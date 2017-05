CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a man who his family says has not been seen since early May.

Cory Wright, 22, who is homeless and has no phone, was reported missing to police on Saturday

Wright is 6 feet 4 inches tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Clarksville police reported Wright has threatened to harm himself before and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 931-648-0656 ext. 5156.