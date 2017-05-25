Police arrest man accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin in Nashville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police worked with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force to arrest a man accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl in Nashville.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid used in by doctors to treat chronic pain during major surgery. But on the street, people can overdose within minutes of ingesting small amounts of the drug.

Authorities say the target of their investigation was James LaBrone House, aka “Barn,” whose Hendersonville home was searched Wednesday.

The Lincoln Court residence was swept by a SWAT team and HAZMAT crew to ensure it was safe before officers conducted their search.

According to a press release, there have recently been several cases around the country where officers have been accidentally exposed to fentanyl.

Once the search was completed, Metro police and the drug task force reportedly found the suspected fentanyl inside the home. It was taken to Metro’s crime lab where testing confirmed it was, in fact, fentanyl.

All in all, the search led to the discovery of three bags of fentanyl weighing over 42 grams, a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver, 57 prescription pills, marijuana, over $8,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

The paraphernalia included a digital scale, sandwich bags, a Ninja blender, and latex cloves. Investigators believe the blender was used to cut the heroin with fentanyl.

As a result, the drug task force says House was booked into the Sumner County jail on the following charges:

Possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony

Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by a convicted drug felon

Possession with intent to sell a schedule I drug: Heroin

Possession of schedule II: Oxycodone 10mg for resale

Possession of schedule II: Oxycodone 15mg for resale

Possession of schedule II: Oxycodone 30 mg for resale

Possession of schedule II: Oxymorphone 30mg for resale

Possession of schedule II: Hydrocodone 7.5 mg for resale

Possession of schedule IV: Xanax

Possession of schedule II: Opana

Possession of schedule VI: Marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

House has a bond of $600,000 and is due in court July 26. There will also be pending criminal charges from the Metro Nashville Police Department as well as Sumner County.