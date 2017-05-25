PHOTOS: Jet for Blue Angels memorial arrives in Smyrna

The Blue Angels jet that will be used as a memorial for fallen pilot Capt. Jeff Kuss arrived in Smyrna on May 25. It was driven from Pensacola, Florida, where the Blue Angels are based.
Jet for Blue Angels memorial
Jet for Blue Angels memorial x
Latest Galleries
-
Drug bust in Millersville
-
270 pounds of pot seized
-
Kingston Frazier death
-
Small Time Rock Stars
-
Envision Cayce Redevelopment Plan
-
Iroquois Steeplechase 2017
-
Plane crash in Hopkinsville
-
Pets available for Mother’s Day Move Out
-
2 injured in East Nashville carjacking
-
2 injured in East Nashville carjacking