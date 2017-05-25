NWS says EF-0 tornado touched down in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An EF-0 tornado touched down in Smith County on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado travelled between 75 and 80 mph for 2.1 miles. It was 75 yards wide.

Weather officials say it touched down near the Wilson-Smith County just after 11:30 a.m. northeast of Lebanon and traveled for four minutes.

Damage was mostly confined to dozens of trees snapped or uprooted along the path. Two barns were also uplifted and destroyed off of Hiwasee Road in western Smith County.