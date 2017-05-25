Nashville Bike Week says it’s happening at Gaylord Opryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Nashville Bike Week announced they’ll be holding their event inside the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center.

Organizers said Thursday it will take place in the large parking areas located near the main gates on Opry Mills Drive.

All of the bands, entertainers, and other live shows are reportedly taking place in that area.

According to the announcement, the events’ hours will be 8 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. each day from September 14 to 24 this year.

“We will be offering ten day passes, opening/closing weekend passes, and daily passes. These event passes do not include camping or hotel accommodations,” a press release states.

Guests can stay at the Gaylor resort or any nearby campgrounds from which Nashville Bike Week says they’ll be operating a regular shuttle.

