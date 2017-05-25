Moreland files for continuation of June 27 trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Embattled former judge Casey Moreland has filed a motion to continue his trial to a later date.

Moreland’s trial is currently scheduled to begin June 27. His attorneys now wish for more time.

The former judge was arrested March 28 and his case was bound over to a federal grand jury on March 31. He was released from custody with conditions that same day.

Moreland was then indicted in the case 26 days later, and his counsel says they received the discovery in the case on May 17.

His lawyer is now asking for more time before the schedule June 27 trial to “conduct his own investigation of the factual allegations recited in the indictment.

The motion was filed Wednesday. It’s not yet known when the judge will respond.

