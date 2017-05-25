Metro school board member demands bond of son’s accused gunman be revoked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro School Board member whose teenage son was critically injured in a shooting in late January is demanding one of the accused gunmen’s bond be revoked.

Tyese Hunter spoke to News 2 Thursday afternoon to bring attention to the case regarding her son, Roy Hunter.

“I am demanding that Byron Berkley’s bond be immediately revoked. This is in the best interest and safety of Nashville,” she said.

“We ask for the support of the community to rally around this issue to stop the violence. Making sure Byron Berkley remains incarcerated is an important component of this safety,” Hunter continued.

Berkley is one of three teenagers charged in the shooting of Roy Hunter, 20, and his friend, Javonte Robinson, 18. Hunter was critically injured and Robinson was killed in what Metro police say was planned robbery that led to gunfire on January 28, 2017.

Berkley, who was 16 at the time, was charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery. In a bond hearing, his bond was set at $200,000.

Berkley is the only one of the three suspects to seek a bond hearing.

In response to Thursday’s statements by Hunter, the Davidson County Juvenile Court released a statement. It reads, in full:

Judge Sheila Calloway of the Davidson County Juvenile Court issued the attached Order Setting Bond in the Byron Berkley case on May 24, 2017. Tennessee law clearly establishes the factors to be considered in setting a bond. See Tenn. Code Ann. § 40-11-118. (“Bail shall be set as low as the court determines is necessary to reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required.”)

Judge Calloway set the bond in this matter at $200,000.

Byron Berkley has not made the $200,000 bond, and all three suspects remain incarcerated at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. A transfer hearing will be held on July 27, 2017 to determine if the case will remain in Juvenile Court or be transferred to the adult criminal justice system.

The other two other 16-year-olds, Terrance Rainey and Jevon Wilson, were also arrested on the same charges in the case.