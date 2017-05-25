Metro police ask for help solving 17-year-old’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a 17-year-old murder victim is still waiting for the break detectives need to arrest the man who shot and killed their loved one last March.

Christian Lewis was shot in the back after meeting with a man for a business transaction at the Timberlake Village Apartments on Blue Lake Circle on March 27.

According to police, Lewis and four friends went to the apartment complex to meet a man the teen had been communicating with throughout the day. Lewis’ friends stayed in the car while he met with a man in the parking lot.

Police said the man shot Lewis, and he tried to run back to the car where his friends were waiting but fell. The gunman drove away. Lewis’ friends also fled the scene, leaving him behind in the parking lot.

Detectives told News 2 the friends said they do not know who he was meeting with and have not given police information that can help make an arrest.

The gunman is described as a black male with shoulder length dreadlocks. He was driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly an Acura MDX.

Surveillance video shows a passenger in the vehicle with the gunman.

Anyone with information about the gunman or passenger is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest.