Metro animal control lowers adoption fees for dogs over 45 lbs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Now through Saturday, Metro Animal Control is hosting the “Big Dog, Big Love” adoption event.

Adoption fees for all dogs over 45 pounds will be lowered to $25.

Potential adopters will meet with an adoption counselor to find the best match for their family.

Metro Animal Care and Control is open for adoption Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before they are adopted.

For more information, visit MACC.nashville.gov.