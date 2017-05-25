Man from Lebanon visits all the Lebanons in the country

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A journey to find Lebanon brought a Lebanese man to Middle Tennessee.

Fadi Boukarem grew up in the country of Lebanon but later studies and worked in engineering and finance in the United States.

When Google Maps was first introduced, Boukarem punched in Lebanon to see his homeland. When the search returned Lebanon, Oregon, he got the idea to visit all of the “Lebanons” across the country.

Last year, Boukarem rented an RV and logged 18,000 across the United States visiting 28 cities of Lebanon in all.

He made the trip to Lebanon, Tennessee in January, 2016.

“I went there to see what it’s like and all of that, so on that side there was the historical search, on the other side I’ve always wanted to go to Tennessee because of Nashville, went to Lebanon, and it was a blast,” said Boukarem.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life. I’ve met the nicest people, most welcoming, the hospitality. I’ve been probably bought dinners and drinks more than I ever bought myself, just out of people saying welcome, that was just amazing for me,” added Boukarem.

News 2 asked Boukarem his thoughts on how we pronounce Lebanon here in Tennessee.

“Only a few places in the U.S. pronounce it Lebanon. Most of the places they pronounce it ‘Leba-nin.’ Most of the places, like Kentucky, it’s two syllables. For some reason, it’s closer to how we pronounce the name in Arabic ‘Lib-nen,’ said Boukarem.

The photographer is now writing a book about his trip and hopes to make the journey again.