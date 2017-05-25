Interstate exit to undergo big changes for new developments in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Exit 60 off Interstate 24 in Antioch will soon take on a very different look.

Metro Public Works engineers are in the environmental phase of the project, looking for any issues that may be impacted by the new interchange.

From there, they will go into the design phase.

The new interchange will give direct access to IKEA, the new Community Health Systems building currently under construction, plus connect to Hickory Hollow Parkway, Old Franklin Road, and Cane Ridge Road.

“Right now, it only has access from limited directions, and when we’re done, it will be a full access interchange,” said Metro Public Works Director of Engineering Mark Macy.

The interchange itself will cost about $25 million; the total price tag including construction will be about $60 million.

“As an engineer it’s the kind of challenge I like. We have a lot of work to get done in a short amount of time,” Macy said.

This area where IKEA will be located will give Antioch an economic shot in the arm.

“The interchange itself is just critical for the project, and I would say I’m not surprised. The Antioch area we have the population, we have the income, and we have the excitement to attract the retail to our area,” said Metro District 28 Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher.

Public works officials said the new interchange will ease traffic on congested Bell Road.

“This project actually reduces traffic in this area because it’ll have access to all the same roads as Bell Road, but you’ll be coming from it from a different direction. It’s a great congestion reliever,” Macy said.

And at the same time, it will keep much-needed tax dollars at home.

“One of the things the community has been crying for is amenities and retail for the area,” Vercher said. “We no longer have to take our dollars outside of the county to surrounding counties, and that interchange is going to attract outside dollars to Davidson County which ultimately just benefit in a greater economic benefit for the community.”

The new IKEA is just the beginning of the other development here on the Century Farm property in Antioch. There will be retail, mixed use, office space and residential.

A Century Farms subdivision and 216-unit multi-family development are also planned.

The old Shoney’s building was torn down at Bell and Cane Ridge roads and a new medical office building with a restaurant is being built.

A new car wash is also planned, and there could be more to come.

“The interchange that is going in will also open up the opportunity for other retailers to return and new ones to come into the area,” said Metro Councilwoman Karen Johnson, who represents District 29. “There is some more exciting news coming forward after this announcement and this was the thing that we needed as Antioch to be able to begin the transition back into retail activity.”

New 2 tried to get Johnson to let the cat out of the bag as to what’s the next big project that will be announced for Antioch, and, of course, she wouldn’t say.