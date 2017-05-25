GOP governor contenders appear for Reagan Day dinner

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than half of the Republicans who have announced or has thought of running for governor appeared together for the first time Thursday night.

At the annual Reagan Day dinner, Rutherford County Republicans heard from Randy Boyd and Bill Lee who announced their candidacy.

Congressional member Diane Black spoke – but did not say if she was running.

State senator Mark Green did not say if he was going to revive his candidacy after withdrawing his name for Secretary of Army.

Congressman Scott DesJarlais, who is not running, assessed the governor’s race for the crowd.

“One piece of advice,” said DesJarlais, “Don’t talk to the Russians. None. Zip. Zero. Don’t talk to them.”

Three of the potential candidates expected to speak did not attend.

Tennessee House Speaker, Beth Harwell, cited a family emergency.

Senators Mark Norris and Mae Beavers cited conflicts in their legislative districts.