Franklin police offering self-defense class

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to statistics, 78 women are forcibly raped every hour in the United States.

To help combat those numbers, Franklin police is teaching self-defense in a class called rape aggression defense or RAD.

Sergeant Amy Butler with the Franklin Police Department heads up the program.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault all tends to be unreported and this is something that will gives people confidence not only are they prepared for a situation but they can handle themselves physically,” said Sgt. Butler.

Franklin police have been offering this course for 10 years. It’s free to the public and children as young as 12 can participate.

“The techniques are very simple, we’ve had children do it, people in their 70s, anyone can do this program,” added Butler.

Over the course of four nights, attendees learn about home safety and personal safety in addition to physical safety; including the proper way to kick and strike an attacker.

The class takes place in a controlled environment so you can also practice what you learn.

