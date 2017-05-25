Dickson authorities searching for 16-year-old girl

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway missing from Dickson.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office reported Breanna Austin has not been seen since Monday when she left her foster home on Highway 48 South.

Breanna is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black, gray and blue leggings.

The sheriff reported Breanna is known to have a boyfriend and could be with him in Chester County.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dickson County detectives at 615-740-4884 or 615-446-8041.