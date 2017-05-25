CrimeStoppers feeds officers in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Work as a police officer can be grueling and thankless and Nashville CrimeStoppers is showing its appreciation by feeding Metro officers.

CrimeStoppers cooked dinner for officers at the Hermitage precinct Wednesday night and plans to continue at different precincts over the summer.

“It’s just our way to give back to those officers that risk their lives every day for us,” said Liz Parrott with CrimeStoppers.

“We make sure we feed them, we bring them hot dogs, beans, pretty much all the fixins, and we’ll do each detail so everybody gets fed at this precinct, and then in July we’ll do another one at a different precinct.”

Donations from Kroger and Lee Company helped make the event possible.