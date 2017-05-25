Councilwoman demands bond of son’s accused gunman be revoked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Council member whose teenage son was critically injured in a shooting in late January is demanding one of the accused gunmen’s bond be revoked.

Tyese Hunter is holding a rally Thursday afternoon to bring attention to the case regarding her son, Roy Hunter.

“I am demanding that Byron Berkley’s bond be immediately revoked. This is in the best interest and safety of Nashville,” she said in a press release ahead of the 2:45 p.m. rally.

“We ask for the support of the community to rally around this issue to stop the violence. Making sure Byron Berkley remains incarcerated is an important component of this safety,” Hunter continued.

Berkley is one of three teenagers charged in the shooting of Roy Hunter, 20, and his friend, Javonte Robinson, 18. Hunter was critically injured and Robinson was killed in what Metro police say was planned robbery that led to gunfire on January 28, 2017.

Berkeley, who was 16 at the time, was charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery. Two other 16-year-olds, Terrance Rainey and Jevon Wilson, were also arrested on the same charges.