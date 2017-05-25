Clay County corrections officer charged with touching inmate

CLAY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported a former Clay County corrections officer has been charged with inappropriately touching an inmate.

The TBI reported 24-year-old Spencer Mason is accused of touching a female inmate while transporting her in a van from the Robertson County jail to the Clay County jail on March 8.

Mason was charged with one count of sexual contact with an inmate and one count of official misconduct.

He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Robertson County jail on a $25,000 bond.

No additional information was released.