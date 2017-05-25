Charges pending against 3 after skinned deer left in Franklin pool

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Charges are pending against three people after a skinned, pregnant doe was found at the bottom of a Franklin pool.

The animal was found Tuesday morning by employees of the Temple Hills Country Club.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the three people now accused in the case were identified through tips.

The individuals, whose identities weren’t immediately known, allegedly confessed to the crime.

Charges are pending against them, including at least one count of illegal harvesting, which is killing a deer outside of hunting season.

Further details have yet to be released.