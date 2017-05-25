3 wanted for armed robbery in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was violently robbed at gunpoint as he was leaving his job at a Springfield restaurant Tuesday night.

Springfield police were called to Murphy Oil on Tom Austin Highway around 10:45 p.m. after the victim called to say he was robbed outside El Althenos restaurant.

The victim reportedly told officers he was locking up the business for the night when three men approached him and told him to lay on the ground.

One of the suspects had a handgun, which he placed against the victim’s head while the other two searched him, according to police.

Once the suspect’s took the victim’s cash, wallet, two iPhones and two bank bags containing money from the restaurant, they ran toward a nearby subdivision across from Walmart.

Police described the suspects as two black men and one Hispanic man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield police at 615-384-8422.