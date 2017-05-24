What should you do if you get caught outside in a thunderstorm?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While lightning is often beautiful, it can also be deadly.

Now that the summer months are upon us, more and more people will be spending time outdoors fishing, playing ball and more. But the summertime also means storms.

When storms arrive, it’s important to take certain precautions, especially if you are outside in a wide-open space.

Lightning is caused by a strong negative charge within a thunderstorm that gives rise to a strong positive charge at the surface. When the difference in charge is large enough, a cloud to ground lightning strike occurs.

Since those positive charges like to gather in vertical objects, you want to make sure you’re not that object, and that’s why you don’t want to take shelter under trees or other tall objects.

It’s also important to avoid metal fences, tractors and lawnmowers, too.

So where should you go if you get caught outside in a summer storm? In most cases, your car may be the nearest safe place, and if lightning strikes its roof, it will travel around you in the metal frame.

We all know there’s a baseball game going on every day and night in the summertime.

News 2 spoke to a coach who said lightning will always determine if a game is played or not.

“It always boils down to lightning,” said Coach Jeremy Pharr. “When the lightning comes, you get out of the way and get under cover. Don’t be goofing around with that stuff, especially with all the metal we’ve got around here on the baseball field – metal bats, metal fences. You get out of the way of the lightning.”

While it sounds simple, it’s so important to remember when thunder roars – go indoors or take shelter in your car.