Watch out for fake Predators tickets as scalpers take advantage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Scalpers are taking advantage of the excitement surrounding the Nashville Predators.

As tempting as it may be, officials say don’t buy tickets from a secondary source or scalper. More fake tickets have tried to be passed in recent weeks, and Predator officials are expecting more victims.

Sean Weems is out $1,000 following Monday night’s game. He told News 2 he bought four tickets off of Craigslist.

“I realized that the tickets that he had advertised on Craigslist weren’t, they were in a different section than what he actually gave me. I felt like then I had pretty much been scammed, and then we tried to see if the tickets would work, and of course they didn’t work,” he explained.

Weems was surprised to find the tickets in the first place and met the seller at Chili’s on West End.

“I had actually even mentioned to him that it was almost too good to be true and he made some sort of comment about scalpers are actually driving down the cost of the ticket, so we are just trying to get our money back for them,” said Weems.

The story wasn’t true, and Weems and his friends were turned away at the gate.

Metro police and officials with the Predators are warning fans not to buy tickets from anyone they don’t know.

“Don’t buy tickets from a secondary source or a scalper,” Predators CEO Sean Henry explained. “The fact that they have to say that means they know there’s a portion of the tickets that are not going to be real.”

He went on to explain that f you have a fake ticket, there is nothing they can do.

“The hardest part is during the regular season, even if we are sold out you had an opportunity to work with someone if they had a counterfeit ticket but during this Stanley cup run I’m assuming there is probably going to be 100-200 people that are going to come up with counterfeit tickets,” Henry said.

For the games approaching, keep your eyes out. If they are paper tickets, they probably aren’t real.

“We don’t have any paper tickets on this. Now I say that, there’s probably about 4 or 500 tickets that are printed in paper for some for our partners and some of our ticket holders that, for their own reasons, need that–they don’t have a smart phone, perhaps, or however they want to distribute tickets. If it’s a paper ticket, the odds of it being real are pretty slim,” explained Henry.

Metro police told News 2 the fraud unit will investigate Weems’ case.

Weems says there is surveillance video of the suspect and he hopes that they track him down so no one else becomes a victim.

He says the man from Craigslist went by “Lance” and had a Hartsville phone number. He was around 5 feet 8 inches wearing cargo pants and a light blue V-neck shirt with tattoos on his forearm.

It is legal for scalpers to sell tickets outside an event if they have a permit, but before you buy any, ask them to walk with you to the ticket counter to scan them.

If you find out your tickets are fake, call and file a police report immediately.