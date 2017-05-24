Walkable community under construction in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get ready for more shops, restaurants, apartments, hotels, community space and parking in downtown Nashville and it’ll all be within walking distance to things like First Tennessee Park, and Nashville Farmer’s Market.

Capitol View is a walkable community under construction on 32-acres at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and 11th Avenue North, that’s anchored by HealthStream.

Construction on the newest section just started on Monday, and in lieu of a groundbreaking, a check was presented to HealthStream’s “Arthur E. Newman Scholarship Fund,” to benefit employees.

The full Capitol View project should be finished in 2019, but some offices and the SVM Boutique are already up and running.

Local burger restaurant, M.L. Rose, as well as Starbucks and Your Pie pizzeria are set to open by fall. News 2 has also learned there will be plenty of parking that’s free for guests who are eating, or shopping.

“There will be public parking. We’re going to have a 1,200 space garage, multi-storage garage built for the office building and a future hotel and all the ground floor retail, and so the parking will be open to the public,” said Jeff Haynes with Boyle Investment Company.

More than 270 apartments will be ready for tenants next year, and two hotels are being built at Capitol View, so your friends and family members can stay literally right around the corner when they visit.

There will also be a 2.5 acre urban activity area with a dog park, playground, yoga lawn and volleyball courts, as well as greenspace.

“That’s part of our agreement with the city. We’re dedicating land, approximately 3.5 acres for a bike way-greenway trail connection,” said Haynes.

The park is also a trailhead for the Nashville Greenway, connecting Capitol View to more than 190 miles of biking and running trails throughout Davidson County.