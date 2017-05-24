Truck driver killed in crash on I-65 in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver of a flat-bed tractor-trailer was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 South early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near mile marker 115 around 3:45 a.m. when the driver left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Officials told News 2 the driver is deceased inside the cab of the truck, which was hauling steel pipes.

One lane is closed to traffic while crash investigators process the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.