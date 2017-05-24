Tornado Watch issued for parts of Middle Tennessee east of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee east of Nashville Wednesday afternoon.

The alert was issued around 12:30 p.m. and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. for Clinton, Cumberland, Putnam and Monroe counties, among others. Click here to see the full list.

Other parts of Middle Tennessee are also under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Click here to see all weather alerts.

Rain is expected most of Wednesday and temperatures will only be in the 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday both look dry before the threat of showers and thunderstorms return this weekend.

