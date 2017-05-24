Tornado preparedness: What to look for in an assisted living facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s hard enough when you have to put a loved one in an assisted living facility, but when you live in Middle Tennessee, you also have to think about severe weather readiness.

News 2 went to Elmcroft of Lebanon, an assisted living center to see how they prepare for severe weather.

Amy Boggess, the facility’s activities director, has created a “Disaster Week” program to make sure her residents learn what to do different disaster scenarios.

For example, Boggess teaches them what to do in a tornado situation and where to go, but she also gives them funnel cake as a treat.

“Well, mainly we just sat in our room until they came into to our room and told us to get into the inner hall and we followed the residents and we felt very safe on that inner wall,” explained resident Jackie McClain.

Boggess said she suggests those looking at assisted living facilities to talk to them about how they prepare their residents.

She reminds it is law for all facilities to have a plan.

