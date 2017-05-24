Smell of marijuana leads to major drug bust in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police officers responding to reports of gunfire in a quiet neighborhood smelled the strong presence of marijuana while standing in the street.

It ultimately led to a major drug bust in the North Point Subdivision last week in Millersville.

“We started doing research on the house and discovered the residents who lived there have an extensive drug history,” Sgt. Dustin Carr told News 2.

Authorities got a search warrant and found a pound of marijuana and components of a grow operation.

Officers also found cash and guns. Sgt. Carr said there were two rifles, several glocks, and revolvers.

“Some of which were stolen, loaded, bullet chambered,” he added.

There was also cocaine inside, packaged for resale, according to the Millersville Police Department.

And perhaps the most troubling was the heroin laced with fentanyl found inside the home. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Two men were arrested—Arondae Covington and Julian Upshaw—in connection to the raid.

A third man, George Davidson, wasn’t home when police arrived. There are now warrants out for the 39-year-old ex con’s arrest on drug and weapons charges. See his mug shot below.

He has past charges that range from drugs to aggravated assault, and he’s also spent two stints in prison. The first was in the mid-90s for cocaine and again in 2002 for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information or who knows where Davidson may be is urged to call Millersville police at 615-859-2758.