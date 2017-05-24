Silver Alert issued for Murfreesboro man with Alzheimer’s

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for an elderly man in Murfreesboro who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Robert Sisco, 88, was last seen leaving his home in Murfreesboro around 1 p.m. to get new refrigerators parts.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown and gray hair with blue eyes. He also has overexposed veins on his wrists and forearms.

Police said he was last seen wearing blue ball cap, blue long-sleeve shirt, and gray pants.

Sisco is driving a white, four-door 2012 Hyundai Sonata with TN tags N3375K.

Anyone who sees him should call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311.