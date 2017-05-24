Resident shot during East Nashville home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man broke into an East Nashville home Wednesday morning and shot the man who lives there.

It happened on Cleveland Street around 12:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the shooter got into the home through a window and shot the resident in the hip.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a having dreadlocks and wearing a ski mask.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.