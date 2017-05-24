Plan to upgrade MTA bus system includes green-light priority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry outlined plans for several upgrades to the MTA bus system on Wednesday.

Among some of the improvements, MTA will increase frequency of routes and improve walking and bike routes. The city has also been working on a Transit Signal Priority Project that gives buses green light priority so they can remain on time.

“We just did sink 550 of the traffic lights that reduced times by 24 percent along these corridors. So this is about reducing times, but also making sure it doesn’t get worse,” said Mayor Barry.

The announcement on the planned upgrades was much-wanted news to a bus rider News 2 met Wednesday morning.

Felicia rides the bus to and from work every day and is a single mother of three. While standing at the bus stop along Gallatin Pike she said getting to her job is a challenge.

“So when I get on this bus, I have to go downtown, then get on a whole another bus,” she explained.

From Gallatin Pike to the restaurant where she works on Murfreesboro Road, it takes her two hours each way using public transportation.

She told News 2 she is exhausted after spending hours a day on the bus.

“It is tiring. I have to leave my house about 6 a.m. and I don’t have to be to work until 10 a.m. It gets rough, but I know that I have to do it,” she said.

Felicia told News 2 she loves the idea of spending more time with her children and less time on the bus.

