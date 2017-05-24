News 2 Gives Back: Spring Hill EMA

News 2 made the trip down I-65 south to Spring Hill for the first News 2 Gives Back. Paige Hill and Paul Huber from Nissan delivered sandwiches to the very kind folks at Spring Hill EMA.

Brandi Smith, who has worked at Spring Hill EMA since 2006, was very grateful for the sandwiches. She said she’s worked in dispatch for more than 20 years and never been surprised like she was Wednesday.

News 2 is partnering with Nissan of Cool Springs to give back to those that help others each and every day and deserve to be recognized for it. Each Wednesday, lunch will be delivered to a new location. Be sure to check out the surprises each week on Facebook at around 11 a.m.!