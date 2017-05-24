Metro police say don’t stop if teens throw rocks at your car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are warning drivers not to stop if rocks are thrown at their vehicles.

At least three people in Madison had rocks thrown at their cars and two of them were carjacked.

Friday afternoon, Dana Delworth was driving her daughter’s friend home from school. When they got to her neighborhood, they stopped at the intersection of Bellshire and Westchester drives in Madison.

“I saw a group of young men standing at the corner holding something,” she told News 2. “When I was going through the intersection, the largest guy in the group wound up like he was about to pitch.”

She says he threw a large rock at her front side panel.

“There was just something instinctual that told me not to get out of the car,” Delworth said. “I noted the streets, so I could call the non-emergency number, and I kept driving.”

About an hour later at the same intersection, a man says rocks were thrown at his car, but he stopped to confront the teens.

The victim told Metro police he was then pistol-whipped in the back of the head and suspects demanded his keys. They then took off in his Nissan Versa.

Two days later, on Sunday morning, a woman was driving with her mother in front of Goodpasture Christian School. She says a group of teens threw rocks at her car so she stopped. They then carjacked the women at gunpoint.

No one was hurt, but Metro police say if someone throws something at your vehicle to keep driving and call police immediately. The non-emergency number is 615-862-8600 and Nashville Crime Stoppers is 615-64-CRIME.