Metro police investigate 2 Madison shootings; 2 injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating two different shootings in Madison that happened within an hour of one another.

The first call went out after 2:30 p.m. near Pierce Road and Sylvia Drive, and the second was reported about 3:15 p.m. on Kate Street. The two scenes are about a mile and half from each other.

Police confirm two people were injured, at least one of them critically.

The circumstances surrounding the situation are still being investigated, and detectives are looking into whether the two scenes are connected.

Further details have not been released at this time.

